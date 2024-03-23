Blake Lively Apologizes To Kate Middleton For Mocking Photoshopped Pic

Blake Lively is apologizing to Kate Middleton for mocking the princess' now infamous photoshopped image before Friday's big cancer reveal.

The actress posted a message to Instagram hours after Kate told the world about her cancer diagnosis in a video released by Kensington Palace – the home of Kate and Prince William's family.

Blake started off by saying she needed to get something off her chest even though no one would care considering the atomic bomb Kate had just dropped.

But Blake dove in ... writing she created a "silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that has me mortified today."

She added, "I'm sorry. "Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Of course, Blake was trying to make up for posting a clearly edited image promoting her beverage biz, Betty Buzz, which highlighted an unusually large thumb and a floating lemon.

Blake was referring to Kate's edited "Mother's Day" photo that triggered a hodgepodge of theories about what was wrong with the Princess of Wales.

Then, in the caption, Blake said she was "so excited" to share the Betty Buzz picture before taking a shot at Kate, stating, “Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

As you know, Kate disappeared from the public eye while dealing with her cancer, which was discovered during her stomach surgery in January.

Play video content X / @KensingtonRoyal

Kate, in her video message, said she was advised by her medical team that she should undergo "preventative chemotherapy," which she has recently begun.

She also talked about the "huge shock" that came with the diagnosis ... before praising her husband, William, for being by her side.

Kate addressed what she described as the most important part of this ordeal, breaking the bad news to the royal couple's three children. She said she needed to do so in an appropriate manner to reassure them that their mom would be ok.