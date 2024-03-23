Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Hands Out Cash To Kids Outside Louis Vuitton Event
Give Jaxson Hayes another assist on his career stats ... the Lakers center was seen handing out cash to kids in LA on Thursday night!!!
The 23-year-old performed the sweet gesture while outside of a Louis Vuitton event on Rodeo Drive ... after some tykes who were selling candy bars asked him for his business.
Hayes didn't want any of their chocolate -- but he decided to kick some money their way regardless.
Check out the video ... Hayes got one of the boys' numbers and then sent what appeared to be a Venmo. Seconds later, the kid jumped for joy and screamed, "He just sent me $100!"
Hayes was also spotted taking some pics with the little fans who had gathered around the storefront.
What's interesting ... most of the celebs we saw at the event bypassed the boys -- so props to Hayes for the kind move!