Three-Time Super Bowl Champ Tim McKyer Cuts Deal To Close Out Hit-And-Run Case

Tim McKyer -- a three-time Super Bowl champion -- reached a deal with prosecutors on Friday in order to close out his hit-and-run case, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records show the former San Francisco 49ers defensive back agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion program ... and in exchange, officials said they'd drop the charges against him if he successfully completed it.

According to court documents, in order to accomplish that ... McKyer must do 16 hours of community service, take four hours of defensive driving courses, pay $100 and keep his nose clean. A hearing has been set for late May to determine if McKyer has fulfilled all of the requirements.

It appears to be a good deal for McKyer -- as the ex-NFL player was facing serious time behind bars after he was charged with five counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage stemming from an alleged incident in a Riviera Beach, FL parking garage back on Feb. 19.

You'll recall, authorities accused McKyer of slamming his Tesla into five parked vehicles ... before leaving the scene without notifying anybody.

We reached out to McKyer's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.