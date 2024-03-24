Actress Gina Bellman Seems Inspired By Kate Middleton to Reveal Own Cancer

Kate Middleton's shocking announcement ended with a message of support for all those affected by cancer ... and seemingly inspired one such person to speak out.

Actress Gina Bellman -- best known for her role as Sophie Devereaux on the series "Leverage" -- posted a message of support to X for the Princess of Wales a little over an hour after Kate's video shocked the world.

And, minutes after her first tweet applauding KM's bravery ... Bellman told her followers about her own cancer diagnosis.

In her second tweet, Gina wrote, "I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn’t have the courage to go public. 8 months on I’m back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel."

Play video content X / @KensingtonRoyal

It just goes to show how influential Kate's announcement video is turning out to be ... 'cause it's got a ton of other stars affected by cancer speaking out too.

Play video content TMZ.com

Basically, Kate's started a real dialogue around cancer ... and, while she's dealing with her own recovery -- it appears she's helping a whole lot of people make progress in their journeys as well.

BTW ... William and Kate have since put out a statement thanking the world for its support in the aftermath of the reveal -- and for respecting their privacy.