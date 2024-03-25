Annie Leibovitz's Finds Buyer for NYC Condo, Doubled As Her Studio

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is saying cheese to a massive sale, 'cause she's officially found a buyer for her swanky condo in NYC's West Village ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Annie accepted an $8.5 million offer last Thursday for the pad she purchased in 2022 for $6.5 mil -- so she could be making a picture-perfect profit off the 2-bed, 3-bath condo, which also served as her photography studio.

With 3,198 square feet of living space and 60 feet of steel windows perfectly framing the Hudson River, it's no wonder it was her go-to photoshoot backdrop.

Other property perks include an elevator straight into the main living space that gives dramatic views of the stunning river and downtown -- hence the hefty price tag.

It also has heated bluestone floors, a wet bar, and an open kitchen ... making it an awesome blend of comfort and luxury.

Annie also transformed her primary bathroom into a photography hub, complete with a massive printer, which gives you a glimpse into how she handled biz in her condo/studio.

Of course, the new owner might have an eye toward renovating parts of the crib ... unless they're also a photographer.

Just a month ago, Annie sold another lavish NYC condo for a jaw-dropping $10.6M ... so her real estate game has been on fire!