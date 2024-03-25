Muay Thai Fighter Suffers Gruesome Broken Nose During Fight

Quite possibly one of the grossest injuries in combat sports history went down over the weekend ... when a Muay Thai fighter had his nose completely wrecked during a bout -- and yeah, the video is disgusting.

The gruesome incident went down between Por Tor Thor Petchrungruang and Shayan Heydari in Thailand ... when the latter was rocked with a vicious uppercut in the second round of the contest.

PTT Petchrungruang with a free nose job for Shayan Heydari. 🤕#THAIFIGHT pic.twitter.com/xFItZna99N — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 24, 2024 @Beyond_Kick

Heydari's nose practically went sideways ... and it was immediately clear the thing was broken.

Heydari fell to his knees and covered his face as a result of the ailment ... and the fight was called off, with Petchrungruang getting the victory via TKO.

There have been a ton of nasty injuries in fighting -- former UFC champ Glover Teixeira's face getting beat up against Jamahal Hill in Jan. 2023 comes to mind -- but this one is way worse.

Heydari will certainly go under the knife to fix his rearranged face ... so he'll probably be out for a bit as he heals up.