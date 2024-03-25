Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Muay Thai Fighter Suffers Gruesome Broken Nose During Fight

Muay Thai Fighter Schnozz Gets Jacked Up In Fight

3/25/2024 7:33 AM PT
Shayan Heyadri

Quite possibly one of the grossest injuries in combat sports history went down over the weekend ... when a Muay Thai fighter had his nose completely wrecked during a bout -- and yeah, the video is disgusting.

The gruesome incident went down between Por Tor Thor Petchrungruang and Shayan Heydari in Thailand ... when the latter was rocked with a vicious uppercut in the second round of the contest.

Heydari's nose practically went sideways ... and it was immediately clear the thing was broken.

Heydari fell to his knees and covered his face as a result of the ailment ... and the fight was called off, with Petchrungruang getting the victory via TKO.

There have been a ton of nasty injuries in fighting -- former UFC champ Glover Teixeira's face getting beat up against Jamahal Hill in Jan. 2023 comes to mind -- but this one is way worse.

gloverteixeira

Heydari will certainly go under the knife to fix his rearranged face ... so he'll probably be out for a bit as he heals up.

Just another example of fighters being built different.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later