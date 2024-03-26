Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cara Delevingne's House in Ruins After Fire, Aerial Shots Show Damage

Cara Delevingne's House In Ruins After Fire ... Aerial Shots Show Major Damage

3/26/2024 7:40 AM PT
The Aftermath
The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne's $7 million mansion sits in ruins more than a week after her estate caught fire ... something more than evident in some devastating aerial footage showing the damage.

Check out this video that gives a full scope of the supermodel's L.A.-area home that was ravaged by a massive fire. As you can see, it's totally destroyed, with most of the roof taken out from the blaze.

cara delevinge house burnt
The Image Direct

In fact, the pricey abode's kitchen and bedrooms are captured clearly in the aerial shots of the burnt rubble ... giving us a clear understanding of just how badly burnt the house was. Nearby trees and the lawn adjacent to the home are also visibly scorched.

cara delevingne house before and after
Backgrid/The Image Direct

Remember, almost 100 firefighters turned up to the mansion after a 911 call was placed in the early hours of March 15. It took around two hours for the fire to be fully put out.

03/15/24
ABLAZE THROUGH THE NIGHT
Traffic News Los Angeles

Cara was devastated afterward. She's recently been in London -- as she's starring in the West End production of "Cabaret" ... so she was physically safe from the tragedy.

Of course, there was concern Cara's two cats might've not made it out -- but she later assured fans her pets were safe and sound.

03/15/24
THE UNFORTUNATE SCENE
BACKGRID

Cara's parents, Charles and Pandora, told a photog shortly after the tragic fire that the flames were caused by a rogue powerline during one particularly windy night in L.A. An investigation into the official cause is currently underway.

Cara Delevingne Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Cara Delevingne Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

No word on when Cara will be returning to the property -- but there's clearly a lot of work to be done to restore it.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later