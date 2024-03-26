Cara Delevingne's House in Ruins After Fire, Aerial Shots Show Damage

Play video content The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne's $7 million mansion sits in ruins more than a week after her estate caught fire ... something more than evident in some devastating aerial footage showing the damage.

Check out this video that gives a full scope of the supermodel's L.A.-area home that was ravaged by a massive fire. As you can see, it's totally destroyed, with most of the roof taken out from the blaze.

In fact, the pricey abode's kitchen and bedrooms are captured clearly in the aerial shots of the burnt rubble ... giving us a clear understanding of just how badly burnt the house was. Nearby trees and the lawn adjacent to the home are also visibly scorched.

Remember, almost 100 firefighters turned up to the mansion after a 911 call was placed in the early hours of March 15. It took around two hours for the fire to be fully put out.

Cara was devastated afterward. She's recently been in London -- as she's starring in the West End production of "Cabaret" ... so she was physically safe from the tragedy.

Of course, there was concern Cara's two cats might've not made it out -- but she later assured fans her pets were safe and sound.

Cara's parents, Charles and Pandora, told a photog shortly after the tragic fire that the flames were caused by a rogue powerline during one particularly windy night in L.A. An investigation into the official cause is currently underway.