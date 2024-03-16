Cara Delevingne Appears Devastated In First Pics Since Mansion Fire

Friday was a very tough day for Cara Delevingne after her $7 million L.A. mansion burned to the ground – and the devastation was written all over her face.

Check out these photos obtained by TMZ ... Cara looked shattered in the backseat seat of a car, leaving the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre in London following her performance in "Cabaret" Friday night.

In one snap, the model placed a hand against her head while seemingly staring into space as her mother, Pandora, seated beside her, tried to comfort her.

Other pictures showed a side view of Cara inside the car, covering her face with her arm. Cara's dad, Charles, also came out to show much-needed support for his daughter after the devastating blaze.

As we first reported ... Cara's L.A. area estate went up in flames early Friday morning, turning into a smoldering black carcass after firefighters put out the flames.

She had first insinuated her 2 cats had perished in the fire, but she later clarified on Instagram her felines were just fine. Still no word yet on how the kittens were rescued.

The Los Angeles Fire Department's arson unit is investigating, but, we're told, that's just SOP.

