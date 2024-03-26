Taylor Swift's Dad Won't Be Facing Charges After Alleged Pap Altercation

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, won't be facing any legal trouble after his alleged altercation with a paparazzo down in Australia.

New South Wales Police Force confirmed to TMZ ... "Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have conducted an investigation following a report of an assault at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 AM on Tuesday 27 February 2024."

No other details of the investigation were provided, but the bottom line is they didn't find enough evidence for this to go any further.

You'll recall ... about a month ago, paparazzo Ben McDonald went straight to the cops after the alleged scuffle, claiming Scott roughed him up as he and Taylor's security team escorted the singer to a waiting SUV in Sydney.

Speaking to TMZ, Ben alleged Scott punched him and also claimed Taylor's security guards used their umbrellas on him.

He added he thought TS and her team got upset 'cause they realized the paps had figured out their location after she finished up a ride on a yacht. Ben insisted he was merely doing his job, and, naturally, felt he was completely innocent.

While several angles of the interaction surfaced, none of them made it 100% clear as to exactly what went down, if anything, between Taylor's pop and the paparazzi.

Also, remember ... a rep for Taylor told us the paps that night were being very aggressive and claimed they were the ones in the wrong.