Yankees' Oscar Gonzalez Fouls Ball Off Face ... Breaks Eye Socket

Yankees outfielder Oscar Gonzalez is currently resting in a hospital -- this after he broke his eye socket in a scary moment during an exhibition game Monday night.

Gonzalez was at the plate in the middle of NY's tilt against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in Mexico City when he got pitched inside -- and foul tipped the ball right into his face.

Video from the game's broadcast shows the 26-year-old crumpled in pain immediately ... as trainers raced out to the field to tend to him.

He was eventually taken off the diamond in a golf cart -- and transported to a nearby hospital, where Yankees officials say he was diagnosed with a right orbital fracture.

Gonzalez stayed overnight at the medical facility and is expected to undergo further testing later Tuesday.

Gonzalez had just joined the Yankees this offseason after showing some promise during his previous two seasons in Cleveland.