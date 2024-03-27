Ninja Reveals He Has Cancer, 'Still In A Bit Of Shock'

Ninja -- one of the most popular esports stars in the world -- just revealed he has cancer.

The 32-year-old made the announcement on his X page Tuesday evening ... saying that following a routine skin checkup a few weeks back, he was diagnosed with melanoma.

Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It… — Ninja (@Ninja) March 26, 2024 @Ninja

Ninja -- real name Tyler Blevins -- says the problem area was discovered after he had a mole on the bottom of his foot looked at. Thankfully, he said doctors believe it's all in "the early stages," although he's clearly shaken by the diagnosis nonetheless.

"I’m still in a bit of shock," he said in his post ... before adding, "I'm grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

Ninja hasn't shown any signs -- at least publicly -- that it's affected him at all ... he's continued to stream to his millions of followers without issue.

In fact, he just posted a bunch of clips to his Instagram page this week showing him laughing and in good spirits while playing Fortnite.

Many in the sports world sent well wishes his way ... including Robert Griffin III, who tweeted, "Praying for you brother."