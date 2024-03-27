Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ninja Reveals He Has Cancer, 'Still In A Bit Of Shock'

3/27/2024 6:08 AM PT
Tyler Ninja Blevins twitch
Ninja -- one of the most popular esports stars in the world -- just revealed he has cancer.

The 32-year-old made the announcement on his X page Tuesday evening ... saying that following a routine skin checkup a few weeks back, he was diagnosed with melanoma.

Ninja -- real name Tyler Blevins -- says the problem area was discovered after he had a mole on the bottom of his foot looked at. Thankfully, he said doctors believe it's all in "the early stages," although he's clearly shaken by the diagnosis nonetheless.

"I’m still in a bit of shock," he said in his post ... before adding, "I'm grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

Tyler Ninja Blevins twitch
Ninja hasn't shown any signs -- at least publicly -- that it's affected him at all ... he's continued to stream to his millions of followers without issue.

In fact, he just posted a bunch of clips to his Instagram page this week showing him laughing and in good spirits while playing Fortnite.

Many in the sports world sent well wishes his way ... including Robert Griffin III, who tweeted, "Praying for you brother."

Get well soon, Ninja.

