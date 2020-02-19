Ninja Blasts Video Game Haters, Imagine Telling LeBron James to Chill
Ninja -- the most famous pro gamer in the world -- is sick and tired of people treating his sport like it's a joke ... and he's invoking the names of LeBron and Tom Brady to make his point.
The 28-year-old Fortnite legend went on a passionate rant while streaming on Wednesday -- saying he's fed up with people telling him to tone down his competitiveness with comments like, "It's just a video game."
Ninja HATES that phrase -- explaining how EVERY top competitor in any field should HATE to lose no matter what sport they're in.
In his words ... "If anyone ever uses the excuse 'It's just a game' I'm gonna lose my mind."
"Imagine telling LeBron James, Tom Brady that when they're pissed off after losing a game that it's just a game. Like I'm gonna lose it. Are you kidding me?! You're so stupid!!!"
"It’s the competitive nature, bro. It’s about respect, bro. It’s about pride. It’s so much bigger than a f**king video game. Anybody that ever uses the excuse 'It’s just a game' is a horrible human being and is lazy. You’re a lazy human being."
Earlier in the week, Ninja had tweeted about his mindset -- saying, "The phrase 'it’s just a game' is such a weak mindset. You are ok with what happened, losing, imperfection of a craft. When you stop getting angry after losing, you’ve lost twice."
"There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement, never settle."
People went after him HARD on social media -- but Ninja ain't backing down ... which is why he went on the rant during his stream on Wednesday.
Also, with Fortnite Season 2 about to drop this week, he's clearly getting his mind right to destroy everyone.
For the record, Ninja's intense mentality has earned him MILLIONS in prize money and sponsorships ... so even if you disagree, the numbers don't lie.
