Lizzo Says She 'Quits,' Blames Lies & Bullying for Step Back

Lizzo may be taking a big step back from the limelight ... as she announced she was quitting being famous in a disheartening post Friday on social media.

The Grammy winner shared on Instagram she was over the online chatter about her appearance ... and slammed people who were spreading lies about her for clout. According to Lizzo, she has been feeling disrespected after being the butt of jokes and having her character ripped apart by strangers.

She added ... "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

And so, the chart-topper announced her exit from the spotlight ... signing off her message with "I QUIT."

It's unclear if this means Lizzo will stop making music altogether, or if she's just taking a social media break -- but it's obvious she isn't feeling good as hell right now.

Lizzo's poignant update comes 7 months after she was sued by 3 of her backup dancers for allegedly creating a hostile work environment. The trio alleged they faced weight-shaming, sexual harassment and disability discrimination while employed by the 35-year-old singer.

Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations, slamming them as "sensationalized stories."

Yet, the singer faced a legal loss last month, when a judge denied her request to toss out the lawsuit.

Fans have since rallied around the singer, sending her well wishes in the comments of her announcement.