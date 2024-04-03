Michael Jackson's Co. Wants to Block Accusers from Getting Genitalia Pics

Michael Jackson's production company wants to block Wade Robson and James Safechuck from getting to his criminal file, 'cause they believe they're fishing for shots of his junk.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ ... the King of Pop's companies asked for Wade and James' requests to access the police records on MJ be thrown out -- as they believe the two men are clearly aiming at getting pics of the late star's genitalia.

As we’ve reported, Wade and James -- both of whom have accused MJ of sexually molesting them as children -- are suing Michael's corporations, alleging the singer's staffers are responsible for essentially allowing his alleged abuse of them.

Wade first subpoenaed the records from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, and LAPD in 2017 ... but the court rejected his request in July 2018. Now, however, the request is being revived through Wade and James' respective cases against Michael's co., MJJ Productions ... which have been allowed to move forward.

MJ's company's argument is this ... WR and JS should not be given access to the singer's files -- to the extent such files still exist -- because they'd possibly include photos of Michael's naked body from the chart-topper's '93 child molestation investigation.

Bottom line ... they think it's out of bounds and not pertinent to their current complaints, and they believe Michael has a right to privacy, even in death.

The company added ... "Plaintiffs' attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious."

Wade and James both detailed their allegations against Michael in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland." Their lawsuits against his company were originally tossed in 2017, but they were revived on appeal thanks to a recent law passed in California.