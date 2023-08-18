Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Revived, Accusers Can Sue His Companies

Michael Jackson's two sexual molestation accusers will have their days in court after all ... a California court just cleared the way for their lawsuits to move ahead.

In a Friday ruling, the California Court of Appeal revived two lawsuits against the King of Pop's production company ... one from James Safechuck, and the other from Wade Robson, who both accuse Michael of molesting them for many years when they were kids.

Remember ... Safechuck and Robson were suing Michael's corporation, MJJ Productions, but their suits were dismissed in 2021 by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, who found the company had no legal duty to protect Safechuck, Robson or anyone else from MJ because it had no ability to control him.

Now, a higher court begs to differ ... meaning Safechuck and Robson's cases will be sent back down to the trial court.

TMZ broke the story, the same appeals court issued the tentative ruling for Robson's case back in June ... now, that ruling is final and Safechuck is in the same boat.

Robson's case alleges MJ molested him at the Neverland Ranch when Robson was between the ages of 7 and 14.

Safechuck, meanwhile, alleges he was only 10 years old when he met Michael on the set of a Pepsi commercial .... and he claims MJ eventually started bringing him to the bedroom for sexual encounters that continued for over four years.

Michael's accusers, who both appeared in the 2019 HBO film "Leaving Neverland," argued MJ’s corporations failed to protect them from MJ's alleged abuse.