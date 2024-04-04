A's Dropping City From Team Name In Move To Sacramento

They won't be the Oakland A's anymore, and they won't be the Sacramento A's either -- no, the team tells TMZ Sports they'll be called simply the "Athletics" until they get their permanent home in Vegas.

A spokesperson confirmed the plan to us on Thursday afternoon, shortly after it was announced the MLB org. will move out of the Bay Area and spend at least the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons in California's capital.

When they do finally make the move into their $1.5 billion Sin City stadium ... the spokesperson said they will add "Las Vegas" to their team name.

It's not yet known when exactly they'll get their new Nevada address -- the team is hoping for 2028, but org. officials acknowledged Thursday they might have to spend a fourth season in Sac Town in order to allow time to put all the finishing touches on their new crib.

As we reported, the A's are set to shove off to Sutter Health Park after this season ... and play in front of capacity crowds of around 14,000.

Team owner John Fisher said in a news conference Thursday he was "excited" for it all -- even if his team's diehards weren't ... to say the least.