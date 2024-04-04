Ex-Bad Boy Rapper G. Dep Freed From Prison After 13 Years

Play video content

G. Dep -- one of Diddy's top rap lieutenants during his "Harlem Shake era" -- is now a free man after serving more than 13 years in prison ... walking out of the gates this morning.

Records from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision -- obtained by TMZ Hip Hop -- show Dep was released under the prison's Limited Credit Time Allowance program, which allows eligible inmates a six-month credit on their existing sentences.

Per court docs, the "Special Delivery" rapper -- who's now 49 -- will have to check in with his parole officer, refrain from possessing weapons and drugs without medical authorization, and will have to get permission to leave the State of New York ... pretty standard stuff for a newly released ex-con.

G. Dep documented his release on IG Thursday where he was flocked by friends and family who were all overjoyed to see him.

He earned an associate's degree during his lockup and it's clear he studied hard. Just get a load of his massive book collection ... the prison library may need to restock ASAP!!!

G. Dep got signed to Bad Boy Records in the early 2000s and became a breakout star ... starring on the marquee label hit "Let's Get It" and also earning a gold album for his debut album "Child of the Ghetto."

His rap career stalled after and his wife claimed he fell into a drug-induced stupor ... leading him to walk into a police precinct in 2010 and confess to killing a man nearly 20 years prior.

Gov. Kathy Hochul granted G. Dep clemency in December 2023 and his original prosecutor in the case and the judge who sentenced all approved of the move. The move made him eligible to seek parole earlier than his original 2025 date. Prison didn't prevent Dep from honing his rap skills, 'cause he's already teasing new music.