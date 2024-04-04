Multiple Diddy Documentaries in the Works Following Federal Raids

The ongoing Diddy legal saga is getting the documentary treatment, and it's gonna happen several times with several companies ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple industry sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... producers at various production companies in Hollywood and the UK have been scrambling to put together long-form documentary films covering Diddy's drama -- everything from the civil lawsuits to the federal raids.

We're told the outreach to ramp up production for most of the docs began immediately after the raids in L.A. and Miami -- which isn't surprising, as the feds' execution of search warrants happened on live TV ... making it more of a national spectacle, and prompting folks to pay close attention to all the fallout.

Our sources tell us at least 5 production companies have been contacting various people who are, or once were, in Diddy’s orbit -- everyone from former Diddy dancers to execs at Bad Boy Records, as well as producers who worked on MTV’s "Making the Band."

We're told producers have also reached out in an attempt to secure interviews with former Diddy protégé Aubrey O’Day, ex-security guards, former assistants, and his ex-girlfriends, including Cassie ... who sued the mogul before settling out of court.

Of the 5 possible docs in the works, we know at least one is underway courtesy of ABC News Studios for Hulu, plus a few more from UK production companies.

While Diddy has yet to be charged with anything, he is still facing a series of civil lawsuits -- several of which touch on similar claims. The hip-hop mogul has denied all the allegations.

The case may be still unfolding, but we don't blame documentarians for wanting to get a head start on the story ... 'cause it sounds like this thing is just ramping up.