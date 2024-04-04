Jerrod Carmichael Claims Chappelle Demanded Apology Over Anti-Trans Critique

Jerrod Carmichael doesn't think much of Dave Chappelle -- claiming the guy's full of himself ... even alleging he demanded a public apology after Jerrod criticized his trans jokes.

The comedian did a new interview with Esquire this week, in which he reflected on his spat with Dave a couple years back in the wake of DC's Netflix special "The Closer" ... which was criticized as being anti-trans, something Jerrod himself weighed in on at the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During an interview from back then, Jerrod had tried offering Dave constructive criticism -- suggesting that his legacy had been marred by his leaning into making fun of trans folks.

Welp, fast-forward to today ... and now, Jerrod is claiming that his words from 2022 really got under Dave's skin -- because he claims DC had privately demanded a public apology from Jerrod, apparently taking his critique as outright hate and bashing.

Jerrod says he never gave the apology because he didn't think he was wrong ... and goes on to call Dave an "egomaniac" in this new piece. So, yeah ... kinda dishing fighting words.

There was more heat for Dave here ... JC claims Dave responded to his 2022 standup special -- where Jerrod came out as gay -- and alleges Dave "referred to it as the bravest special for 1996" ... the implication being, it's NBD to come out as gay in the 21st century.

Jerrod says the fact Dave allegedly mocked him over that proves just how difficult it still is to be openly gay in the modern era, despite Dave allegedly trying to downplay it. This alleged comment from Dave does not appear to have been made publicly, FWIW.