Oakland A's Announce Temporary Move To Sacramento Before Las Vegas Relocation

The Oakland Athletics just confirmed the 2024 season will be their last in the Bay Area -- the organization will play at least three seasons in Sacramento before officially setting up shop in Las Vegas.

The A's announced Thursday they struck a deal to host home games at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento while their new stadium is constructed in Sin City ... bringing the franchise's 57-season run in Oakland to an end.

A statement on the move said an option is in place to play a fourth season in West Sacramento ... depending on when the new crib is completed in Nevada.

It'll be a pretty interesting experience for MLB fans -- Sutter Health Park's capacity is 10,624 seated spectators ... and 14,014 total including standing room only/grass. It's the current home of the Sacramento River Cats -- the San Francisco Giants' AAA affiliate.

The A's have been used to playing in front of smaller crowds lately -- as fans have been boycotting games over team owner John Fisher's decision to leave town.

Speaking of, Fisher addressed the news on Thursday ... saying the team tried to keep the A's at the Oakland Coliseum before moving, but "the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach."

Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record.



Images by Negativ pic.twitter.com/mvpiCBXD54 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 5, 2024 @Athletics