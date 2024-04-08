Jerrod Carmichael Slammed for Joke About Slavery, Race Play with White BF

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael's joke about race-based role-playing with his white boyfriend isn't getting as many laughs as it is raised eyebrows and anger.

The controversial quip came on HBO's "Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show" ... where JC says, "I sometimes joke to him that our relationship is like that of a slave and a master's son ... who, like, teaches me how to read by candlelight."

Just that opening line drew some jeers, but Jerrod pressed on, "Yeah, he groans too 'cause he's a good person. He doesn't like that f***ing joke. I like that joke. That's my burden, I think that s***'s hilarious!!'

Of course, the scene, which debuted Sunday night, got posted and reposted all over Instagram ... and ignited a firestorm of criticism, as folks blasted Jerrod's joke as an inappropriate take on racial inequality.

Many commenters accused JC of showing self-hate, while others said the whole "joke" was downright cringe. The backlash, arguably, got worse over on X, where some users dubbed him a danger to the Black queer community.

Looks like Jerrod's feeling the heat 'cause he's taken a step back by making his IG account private.