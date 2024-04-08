Top NFL Draft Prospect T'Vondre Sweat Arrested In Texas

T'Vondre Sweat -- one of the top defensive lineman prospects in this year's NFL draft class -- was arrested in Texas on Sunday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Records show the 22-year-old former Texas Longhorns star was booked into Travis County Jail at around 2:12 PM. According to reports, Sweat was accused of driving while intoxicated.

T’Vondre Sweat exiting Travis County Jail with attorney after being arrested overnight and facing a DWI charge.



No comment from Sweat’s attorney.



pic.twitter.com/8evFwv5VYN — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) April 7, 2024 @noah_gross27

The records show he was released at around 4:14 PM. Further details surrounding the allegations against the football player were not made immediately available.

Sweat -- wearing a face mask and a towel over his head -- was asked two questions as he left the jail on Sunday afternoon ... although he declined to answer them. His attorney said in his stead, "We're not talking about the incident."