Calvin Harris' Wife Says She Listens to Taylor Swift When He's Out of House

Calvin Harris' year-long relationship with Taylor Swift came and went -- but his wife ain't letting him forget about it ... 'cause she jams out to his ex's tunes at the crib!

The DJ's spouse, Vick Hope, confessed this week on her BBC Radio 1 show that she's a Swiftie ... or at the very least, enjoys listening to Taylor's music on her own time, away from Calvin -- a distinction she made while explaining how she listens to T-Swift.

Take a listen ... Vick says she'll blast Taylor's songs at home when Calvin is out of the house -- and not just that, but she says she'll do it as soon as he leaves, almost like a ritual.

Thankfully for him, VH says she doesn't need a lot of Taylor to satisfy her fix -- just a few songs to get it out of her system apparently. Still, though ... she says she rocks out.

BTW, if you're wondering how this topic even came up ... it's because Vick and her cohost were fielding questions from fans during a Q&A segment on the show -- so it would seem people were curious if she was a Taylor fan even before she chirped up about it.

Of course, the irony here is that Calvin and Taylor famously dated for about a year in 2015 before going their separate ways. And word on the street is ... she ain't a fan of his anymore.