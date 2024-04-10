Bobb'e J. Thompson Says Tracy Morgan Berated Him For Scene-Stealing As a Child

Bobb'e J. Thompson claims Tracy Morgan mistreated him on the set of their old sitcom back in the 2000s -- alleging the dude was a straight-up bully ... all 'cause the kid was funny.

The former child actor -- who costarred alongside Tracy in "The Tracy Morgan Show" between 2003 and 2004 -- hopped on the Comedy Hype podcast to make his claims ... and he details a pretty disturbing story about how he says Morgan dealt with him back in those days.

Based on the way Bobb'e describes the alleged tale, it's a little hard to decipher if this was just a one-off, or if happened repeatedly -- but he claims Tracy had severely berated him.

The way he tells it ... Morgan was angry a then 7-year-old Bobb'e was stealing laughs that Morgan apparently thought he deserved as the lead star -- and BJT claims TM let him know about it in very adult terms ... allegedly cussing him out and telling him to simmer down.

Bobb'e also claims that Tracy would bad-mouth him to producers at the time -- and goes on to say that in more recent years ... Tracy's been trying to make it seem like he loved the kid back then.

According to Bobb'e ... he says that couldn't be further from the truth -- and he says it hurts him to this day that Tracy was so rough on him, especially since he looked up to him.

That said, Bobb'e says he's not looking for an apology ... he says he just wants Tracy to fess up to hatin' on him when he was a kid, instead of pretending they were always on good terms.