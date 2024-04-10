John Salley Says Dan Hurley Should Stay At UConn, Here's Who Kentucky Should Hire!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kentucky's coaching job is still up for grabs, and Dan Hurley should stay far away from it ... at least that's what John Salley thinks!!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the former Bad Boy Piston out in L.A. while he was on his way to record an episode of the "Wander Well" Podcast ... and he told us one of his ex-teammates would be a much better fit for the job than Hurley.

Salley said while UK is one of the most prestigious programs in all of college basketball ... Hurley has a dream situation after winning back-to-back Natty's with UConn -- so he shouldn't make the leap to Lexington.

Instead, Salley said ex-Lakers point guard Brian Shaw should be the man to lead Big Blue Nation into the future.

"I have a teammate," Salley said, "who's the assistant head coach of the Clippers named Brian Shaw. If I was B-Shaw, I would go take that job and prepare them for the pros."

"Brian Shaw," the 59-year-old continued, "if you're listening, throw your hat in!"

Salley thinks the five-time NBA champ, who was once the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, has what it takes to manage college players and prepare young hoopers for the pros.

“He's a five-time champion, he's a great coach," Salley said. "They should go back to college now -- be a lot of fun -- less stress too.”