O.J. Simpson Memes Flood Social Media Within Hours of His Death

The news of O.J. Simpson's death is sparking a wave of commentary -- much of it coming in the form of humorous memes based on the most controversial aspects of his life ... because the Internet is gonna Internet.

Almost immediately social media users rushed to upload their hot takes/jokes, going in hard on Simpson ... with several focused on the infamous low-speed Bronco chase from 1994.

This has to be the OJ funeral procession. if not, they missed a great opportunity. pic.twitter.com/JNcym8TumS — Conservative in Arizona (@Conservative1AZ) April 11, 2024 @Conservative1AZ

Several people photoshopped the Bronco into a hearse ... while others used footage of the chase to create imagery of the cops following a hearse down L.A.'s 405 freeway, and joking that Simpson's funeral procession should look just like that.

In the "low hanging fruit" department, some users shared images of orange juice spilling ... referencing "The Juice," which was Simpson's nickname during his football playing days.

There were also several posts flying around about a possible deathbed confession, and what it would have sounded like. One viral meme suggested Simpson might have said he wanted to "keep" killing.

OJ Simpson died. They said it was cancer but they're hoping an autopsy will find the real killer — Böb Jänke: Hönkÿ (@Bob_Janke) April 11, 2024 @Bob_Janke

You get the idea ... nothing seems to be too far or too soon when it comes to reactions to O.J.'s death. One user cleverly used Simpson's own words -- saying an autopsy would be performed to find O.J.'s "real killer."

“Tonight we report the unfortunate passing of NFL legend OJ Simpson, may he rest in peace. On a more positive note, sources say the real killer has been found dead!” pic.twitter.com/HD9A0Y8GsA — Solid JJ (@SolidusJJ) April 11, 2024 @SolidusJJ

After his acquittal in the criminal trial, Simpson infamously vowed he would find the "real killer" of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

OJ Simpson’s hearse driver has the chance to do the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/XZVGCntpFP — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) April 11, 2024 @ParikPatelCFA

You're probably seeing the late comedian Norm MacDonald pop up a bunch, too ... which makes sense because he used to blast O.J. weekly during the trial when he was hosting Weekend Update on 'SNL.'.