'SYTYCD' Alum Korra Obidi Taken to Hospital After Knife, Acid Attack

"So You Think You Can Dance" alum Korra Obidi is on the hunt for info after she was allegedly attacked in London by a stranger wielding a knife.

The Nigerian dancer, who famously auditioned for 'SYTYCD' while pregnant in 2019, shared with her Instagram followers she was taken to the hospital after someone attacked her with a knife and threw liquid on her -- which she feared was acid.

In a video uploaded to her feed Thursday, Korra shared the aftermath of the attack ... in which she asked a bystander for their Coke so she could rinse off her burning face.

The bystander then pointed out the blood on Korra's jacket -- with the clip later cutting to footage of a knife with what appears to be blood on it discarded on the floor.

Korra claimed her attacker was a 5-foot-tall female and asked her followers to email her with any information.

She added ... "Guys I’m in the hospital. Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys."

Korra also confirmed an investigation was currently underway, hinting others may've been attacked too.

She said ... "I escaped with the best possible scenario and this I am grateful. Hoping the investigations will yield some closure as to who the ring leader to all these attacks are."

