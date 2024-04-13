Stars At Coachella Day 1 In The Desert Looks Hot!

The first day of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival lured in all of Hollywood's hottest celebs and influencers with promises of opulent vibes and movie-like memories ... and the three-day rager in the desert has already made good on their word!

The styles around the polo fields have traded in the flower crowns for some more futuristic fashion ... Like Charli D'Amelio pushing the boundaries with a sheer black skirt mixed with a bandana, bikini and moto boots ... while cheeky 'Chella staple and makeup maven James Charles got goth in a black Rick Owens' inspired ensemble ... all the while Heidi Klum show the newbies that going green always gets the right attention.

Beyoncé's cowboy cap craze had a big chunk of the Coachella crowd looking like they would blend in better at Stagecoach ... Megan Fox topped off her night with a straw sombrero over some bright blue hair ... and Lala Kent kept things a little more "Wild, Wild West" with a felt fedora.

Let's not forget the most important piece of the party puzzle while at Coachella ... Stars found a way to keep cool when the desert temps began to rise by plunging into the nearest pools with as little on as possible! Kelsey Calemine splashed into the weekend in an itty bitty black bikini while CJ Perry turned heads in her scarlet swimsuit.

And what's a big debauchery in the desert without some crazy sponsored parties for all the swag-happy stars?! Alessandra Ambrosio, Emma Roberts and Taylor Hill made the rounds to some of the big brands like 818 Tequila, Celcius, Absolut Vodka and more!

Don't think we forgot about the music ... The night was filled with some of the world's greatest artists making music to get your booty moving. Lana Del Rey headlined the night on the mainstage while the French duo Justice melted faces with a light show like no other at the Outdoor Stage. Songbird Sabrina Carpenter sang earlier, Shakira surprised guests at the Sahara tent and Lil Uzi Vert and Faye Webster helped kick off the big weekend.