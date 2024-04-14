Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 13
Smothered inside this cheeky-altered photo is a girl from the Bronx, New York City. Growing up, this rapping maven looked up to music icons like Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. Put your best celeb-foot forward, and see if you can kick this photo edit to the curb!

If you didn't partake in her viral "And I'm Bad Like A Barbie" TikTok vid, you must've been sleeping under a rock!

She's icy, spicy and perhaps a bit pricy ... but Coachella budgeted for this queen to hit the stage both weekends and her fans are stoked!

Can you guess who she is?

