Billy Joel's 100th Show at MSG Gets Cut Short During CBS Broadcast

Billy Joel and his fans got screwed during CBS' broadcast of his iconic 100th concert -- 'cause it started late, and got cut off early ... something that seriously pissed off viewers.

The singer's performance at Madison Square Garden earlier this year got aired in primetime for a big CBS special Sunday night -- but thanks to the Masters, it was running behind schedule from the get-go ... which meant it had to be chopped off at the end too.

Play video content CBS

That's exactly what happened as BJ was finishing his concert with a performance of "Piano Man" -- far and away his most famous single -- and as the show/song was coming to a close ... the screen for many viewers, mostly on the East Coast it seems, went black.

Soon enough, some local anchors popped up on the screen and started talking about the Trump trial kicking off Monday ... a jarring pivot in topics for many.

I apologize to the people who were enjoying Billy Joel singing on TV then all of a sudden had to see my face. I’d have picked Billy Joel over me, too. I’m not even the Rex Smith who is the famous singer/actor ☹️ — Rex Smith (@Rex__Smith) April 15, 2024 @Rex__Smith

Different local news telecasts began after Billy was cut short ... and one of the on-camera journos in Ohio actually apologized over it on X, saying he realizes people would've much rather have heard Billy finish the show than hear his voice/see his face so suddenly.

Luckily, anyone who still wants to watch the performance -- which was pre-taped -- can just go stream it online now ... but still, pretty damn annoying for the live viewers at home.