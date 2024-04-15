Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Boban Marjanović Purposely Misses Shot To Win Clippers Fans Free Chicken

Boban Marjanović
Courtesy of NBA

Boban Marjanović plays for the Rockets, but he was arguably Clippers fans' favorite player on Sunday ... 'cause he helped them all win free chicken!!!

The Houston center -- who's known as one of the biggest hams in the Association -- got the job done for the L.A. faithful late in the Rockets' meaningless game against the Clips at Crypto.com Arena.

After missing a free throw with around five minutes left in the fourth quarter of the contest ... Boban realized if he missed another, he could score everyone in attendance chicken sandwiches on the house.

You see, the Clippers run a promotion on game days where if an opposing player misses back-to-back shots from the charity stripe in the final quarter, it's Chick-fil-A for all.

So, Boban purposely shanked his shot -- and everyone in the building went crazy. Even Marjanović couldn't help but get in on the celebration after the miss.

Boban -- who's 7 feet 4 -- went on to have even more fun seconds later, appearing to intentionally lose a tip-off to 6-footer Xavier Moon.

Of course, if the game had mattered, the antics likely would've been panned ... but with the Rockets out of playoff contention and the Clippers' postseason fate already sealed -- the fun was appreciated by all.

As for the final score, the Rockets did win, 116-105 ... but let's be honest, there were no losers here.

