Colt Ford Still in ICU, Cancels Summer Tour Dates

Colt Ford is doing a little better after suffering a heart attack -- but he's far from out of the woods, and won't be well enough to hit the stage anytime soon ... TMZ has learned.

The country singer's team confirms to TMZ that CF remains in the ICU following his medical episode ... which landed him in the hospital after a show in Arizona.

With that said, his team says Colt is steadily improving -- but it's pretty obvious he isn't doing great, because they've gone ahead and canceled the rest of his touring dates this year.

Colt had been scheduled to do a bunch of shows between now and the end of August -- but we're told all of those are nixed ... and it's in direct connection to his condition. His team says refunds are available at the point of purchase for any canceled dates. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for any rescheduled dates.

Colt's team also shared a message from the singer's family ... who asked for continued privacy during CF's recovery.

ICYMI ... Colt gave no inkling he was feeling unwell during his recent concert at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on April 4. As seen in video, he gave an impressive performance over the course of his 2.5-hour set ... before needing medical assistance backstage.

Colt was transferred to the ICU at a hospital in Scottsdale, where he has remained ever since. Colt himself has not spoken out about his condition, prompting countless fans to wish him well on social media.