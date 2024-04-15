Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake 'Jumbotron Sh**' Poppin Lil Yachty Reference Track Leaks, Akademiks Blames Metro Boomin

Drake Lil Yachty 'Jumbotron' Reference Track Leaked By Metro, Says Akademiks

Drake's rap Infinity War now has a new ghostwritten attack on his name, but it's not Quentin Miller behind the lyrics this time ... it's Lil Yachty!!!

On Sunday, a reference track hit the internet of Yachty appearing to be the brainchild of Drake's song "Jumbotron S*** Poppin" ... rapping most of the "Her Loss" hit as it was presented to the masses.

According to Akademiks, Metro Boomin sent the track to several sources with a "Merry Christmas" gift note attached 🎁 -- tightly wrapped with intentions to damage Drake's rep.

The ghostwriting rumors have nudged Drake since his beef with Meek Mill, however, Lil Yachty is listed as one of the many writers on the track. It was common knowledge Yachty assisted during the album process.

Lil Yachty On ‘Jumbotron’

Metro hasn't owned up to the leak, but if it's him ... it could be payback for his phone getting hacked last month.

An avalanche of Toronto-based numbers spammed Metro for days and thousands of dollars worth of Balenciaga were charged to his account -- a caper he's fully pinning on Drake.

Ricko Mode

"Jumbotron" doesn't exactly fall under the ghostwriting umbrella, but Rick Ross capitalized on the moment anyway and fueled his Drake beef even further ... claiming Drake's Diamond-certified "Sicko Mode" verse to also be the work of a puppetmaster.

The song features about a dozen writers ... good luck to Rozay proving who did what!!!

