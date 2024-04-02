Metro Boomin Says Toronto Phone Numbers Hacked Him Amid Drake Beef

Metro Boomin declaring war on Drake isn't coming without consequences -- the superproducer claims his phone and iCloud recently survived a serious hacking he suspects came directly from Team OVO!!!

Shortly before his new album "We Don't Trust You" dropped -- the one he and Future let Kendrick Lamar go all sicko mode on Drake -- Metro claims he started getting spammed by Toronto-area phone numbers.

Eventually, he lost access to his own phone ... Metro thinks hackers walked into a Verizon store and switched his number to another account and took control of his X account.

Things got so bad, Metro filed a police report in Atlanta, and also had to deal with a rep at Balenciaga who was under the impression he wanted $23k worth of ug'ass boots and purses for his own personal use!!! 😅

Metro never got charged for the transactions, and credited his distrust in online tech for keeping him safe at the end of the day.

Thanks largely in part to Kendrick's venomous verse, Metro and Future have the No. 1 album and song on Billboard.

Drake hasn't paid them much mind, but he recently had two cents for Travis Scott ... in the form of an aggressive onstage verbal and visual attack.

Play video content

Trav had been instigating the beef before Drake fired his metaphoric shots, and now Metro seems to think Drake, or his team, ordered a revenge hacking on him.