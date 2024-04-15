G. Dep Adjusting To Google Pay, Smartphones After 13-Year Prison Bid

G. Dep is doing his best to keep up with an advanced America after serving a 13-year bid ... 'cause he's been playing brain games with smartphones.

In his first interview since being released at the top of the month, the ex-Bad Boy artist explained to "The Art Of Dialogue" that his biggest challenge in freedom has been learning all the ins and outs of a social media society.

The 49-year-old Harlem rapper says he's still getting adjusted to buying store items with apps on his phone and says the pay-to-ride mopeds scattered across the streets also gave him a bit of a culture shock.

He also noted an improvement in architecture ... NYC, skyscrapers and everything!!!

G. Dep confessed to a 1993 cold case shooting back in 2010, which wound up being a homicide after NYPD did some digging and he was eventually convicted of 2nd-degree murder.

He was freed on April 4 and granted a 6-month early release but doesn't regret his decision to turn himself in.