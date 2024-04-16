1 of 1 Michael Jordan Logoman Card Hits Auction, Bidding Starts At $225k!

An incredibly rare Michael Jordan Logoman card is about to be up for grabs ... and trust us, this is one collectors NEED to own!

The 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Michael Jordan Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch Card will go live on the Golden Auctions website in just a couple of days ... and bids START at a quarter of a million dollars.

Yes, that's how rare this card is.

While Jordan, arguably the greatest hooper of all time, has been featured on a Logoman card in the past as a Washington Wizard, this is the first Chicago Bulls MJ Logoman.

That means the card, in addition to Michael's autograph, signed in blue ink, also contains a patch from an actual game-worn, Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey.

The autograph was rated a Gem Mint 10 by PSA, one of the top card authenticators in the country, meaning the signature is virtually perfect.

The Logoman card is also hand-numbered "1/1" -- this one card is all that exists.

In fact, the whereabouts of the very valuable cardboard were unknown for years ... until the card was submitted to PSA in 2022.