1 of 1 Michael Jordan Logoman Card Hits Auction, Bidding Starts At $225k!

Michael Jordan Ultra Rare Logoman Card Hits Auction ... Bids Starting At $250K
An incredibly rare Michael Jordan Logoman card is about to be up for grabs ... and trust us, this is one collectors NEED to own!
The 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Michael Jordan Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch Card will go live on the Golden Auctions website in just a couple of days ... and bids START at a quarter of a million dollars.
Yes, that's how rare this card is.
While Jordan, arguably the greatest hooper of all time, has been featured on a Logoman card in the past as a Washington Wizard, this is the first Chicago Bulls MJ Logoman.
That means the card, in addition to Michael's autograph, signed in blue ink, also contains a patch from an actual game-worn, Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey.
The autograph was rated a Gem Mint 10 by PSA, one of the top card authenticators in the country, meaning the signature is virtually perfect.
The Logoman card is also hand-numbered "1/1" -- this one card is all that exists.
In fact, the whereabouts of the very valuable cardboard were unknown for years ... until the card was submitted to PSA in 2022.
Now, for the first time ever it's about to be available to the public ... happy bidding!