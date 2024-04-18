Aroldis Chapman Suspended Two Games For Altercation With Ump

Major League Baseball just handed down a two-game ban on Aroldis Chapman ... after it says his meltdown on Monday night was simply "inappropriate."

If you missed it ... Chapman went off on Edwin Moscoso in the eighth inning of the Pirates' 6-3 loss to the Mets at Citi Field -- after he felt the home plate umpire had botched a few balls and strike calls.

Aroldis Chapman has been suspended for two games after being ejected on Monday. He is permitted to appeal per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/KmsjcCfxC5 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 18, 2024 @StoolBaseball

Chapman walked off the mound toward Moscoso after giving up a go-ahead, two-run double ... and had some words for the guy.

Almost immediately, Moscoso threw him out of the game ... but that only enraged Chapman -- who then appeared to scream at the game's official.

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed -- Chapman walked away from the scene without further issue and headed into his dugout -- but nonetheless, MLB decided to sideline him for two contests for his behavior.

The league, though, did say Chapman can appeal Thursday's ruling. If he does not, the suspension will begin on Friday night, when the Buccos take on the Red Sox.