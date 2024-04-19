Lil Duval Catches Holy Spirit When Asked About City Girls Breakup

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Duval is full 'o puns on Instagram, but he'd much rather speak from a hymn book in real life -- that's his testimony, anyway.

We caught up with Duval in NYC, and attempted to get his expertise on his hometown hip hop heroes City Girls -- amid their breakup rumors -- and what we got was an impromptu gospel concert!!!

The comedian acknowledged using the lord to troll us -- we don't mind, Duval, it's still good content. Maybe the City Girls have a prayer of coming back now!!!

All jokes aside, it was great to see Duval up and at 'em -- he's fully recovered from the gnarly 2022 car wreck that forced him to get airlifted from the Bahamas for medical treatment.

He only uses his singing voice outdoors, apparently, because he had plenty of banter when he went on "The Breakfast Club."