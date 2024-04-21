'House of Dragon' Bethany Antonia Posts Racist DM Sent to Her, Cracks Joke

Bethany Antonia's revealing how she handles racist hate ... posting a direct message she got from a troll to her Instagram story -- and cracking a joke about it.

The "House of Dragon" star took to the social media platform Saturday and posted a message she received from a hater who sent some horrible insults to her -- including saying they hope she dies on set.

In response, BA added her own text to the top of the pic ... saying, "Wait till they find out I'm gay too" followed by a clown emoji -- slapping down the troll's comments easily.

Antonia wasn't done there ... adding a pic of her and a friend beaming -- and making it clear she wasn't going to let anyone ruin her or other Black cast members' enjoyment of playing Targaryens in the "Game of Thrones" prequel.

If you don't know ... Targaryens have traditionally been shown as white with blonde hair -- so, the inclusion of Black actors in these particular roles has received some racist vitriol online.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Velaryon in the show and is also Black, responded to criticism of his casting back in 2022 -- mockingly saying if dragons can fly in the 'GoT' universe, then his character can be Black.

Creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik also responded to criticism at the time ... saying they wanted to create a show that celebrated diversity -- a major criticism of the original series.