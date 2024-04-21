Fire Breaks Out Behind Goal During Dutch Final Soccer Game

Play video content

A soccer final in the Netherlands was a real barn burner ... quite literally 'cause a fire broke out behind one of the goals throwing the match into chaos.

Feyenoord played NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Cup Final Sunday -- the championship match of a major knockout tournament in the Netherlands -- when fans reportedly set off fireworks in the stadium ... and a huge banner caught fire.

The KNVB Beker Final (Dutch Cup Final) has been suspended as Feyernoord fans have set fire to the stadium. pic.twitter.com/yUnTb3qfVd — Kirkby (@tranmerekev) April 21, 2024 @tranmerekev

The plume of black smoke's totally encasing the fans here ... making it difficult even to see the ones in the middle while those on the sides seem to be waving for help.

The fire -- reported to be relatively small -- was apparently put out quickly by firefighters, and there are no reported injuries ... but, check out the pic. Definitely, could've been worse.

BTW ... sports conspiracy theorists can have a field day with this one -- 'cause it was a Feyenoord banner that caught fire causing players to evacuate the field for about half an hour in the 55th minute.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Unclear if their supporters actually started the fire -- though some online are claiming they did -- but, four minutes after play resumed Feyenoord scored the lone goal of the afternoon winning the match 1-0. Coincidence???