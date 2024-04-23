Alec Baldwin Agitator Hasn't Pressed Charges Yet, Consulting Lawyers

The anti-Israel protestor who clashed with Alec Baldwin hasn't filed a police report, but there still may be some legal action on the horizon over the phone smack ... TMZ has learned.

We found the woman who confronted Alec in a coffee shop in NYC over the Palestine-Israel conflict -- and as it turns out ... it's performance artist Crackhead Barney (yes, that's her real stage name). We asked her if she'd gone to cops yet ... and her rep tells us no, not yet.

No word on whether she plans to file a report over this, but the fact she hasn't gone yet would suggest she's not planning on turning this into a criminal matter -- however, her rep does tell us she's currently consulting with lawyers to figure out her next steps.

What that sounds like to us ... a potential lawsuit might be landing on AB's lap down the line.

In terms of what happened between Crackhead Barney and Alec specifically, here's what she has to say about it herself ... "My performance art and confrontational media is a statement about the double standards of society in the U.S.

She adds, "As the U.S. supports Israel in the genocide of Palestinians, here at home powerful people maintain a facade of politeness and dignity while we export death and terror around the world."

Crackhead Barney also says the entertainment industry has been mostly silent during all this -- and if not that, then vocally supportive of Israel's cause ... which she has a beef with. FWIW, Alec doesn't appear to have voiced an opinion before this one way or another.

So, it's a little weird she targeted him on this ... in any case, Crackhead Barney says she doesn't regret getting in Alec's face -- in fact, she says he and others deserve more of that.

Interestingly, Crackhead Barney seems to think she and Alec can find some common ground here in the aftermath ... tweeting out to the guy that they should collab going forward.

