Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Split After 3 Years Together

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have called it quits after 3 years together ... this according to a new report.

People reports that Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways -- although no specific reason was cited. A source tells them RS and AP plan on staying in each other's lives as good friends ... and will continue to support one another's endeavors.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans first began speculating that Ryan and Aubrey's relationship was over after she dropped a cryptic post on Instagram. She uploaded a video of herself on Tuesday, which showed her dancing around an apartment ... with no Ryan in sight.

Ryan and Aubrey went public with their romance in May 2021 ... after they were spotted getting cozy in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend.

Over a year later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, where they watched Jennifer Lopez's doc about her Halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV.

While Ryan is an incredibly public figure, he and Aubrey kept their relationship low-key for the most part. In fact, the ex-couple only attended a handful of industry events over the years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.