'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Jailed for 90 Days in DUI Case

Haley Pullos got thrown into jail this week over her DUI case -- and from the way she looked going into court ... it's almost as if she knew what was coming.

The "General Hospital" star was photographed walking into court Monday -- and she definitely didn't look too happy with what she was about to face. As it turns out, Haley ended up pleading no contest to one of the charges against her ... driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury.

Officers at the time claimed they found edibles and mini-bottles of tequila in her car -- and that she showed clear signs of intoxication. Even before this nasty wreck -- which landed the other driver in the hospital -- police alleged she'd been involved in an earlier hit-and-run incident.

We're told Haley was remanded into custody for 90 days in jail and then will be placed on 5 years probation and have to perform 200 hours of community service, as well. She'll also have her license suspended for a year.

In the meantime ... Haley will be in L.A. County Jail -- and it appears she may have realized her fate a few weeks ago ... when she was photographed crying and hugging a woman. Daily Mail broke the story of Haley getting taken into custody Monday.

You'll recall ... this whole thing stems from an incident back in April 2023 -- when Haley was first arrested after cops claimed she was driving on the wrong side of a freeway, and collided with another car head-on. Photos of the aftermath surfaced, and they looked gnarly.

Per the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the other 2 charges she was facing -- felony DUI causing bodily injury and misdemeanor hit and run.