'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Charged With Felony DUI
6/28/2023 12:20 AM PT
"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos has been charged by the L.A. County D.A. ... this after getting cuffed after a near-fatal DUI.
Haley's been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.
The actress pled not guilty and a preliminary hearing is set for next month.
TMZ broke the story, Haley was arrested in April after cops say she was driving the wrong way on a freeway and collided head-on with another car that was going about 60 mph.
Cops said Haley was also involved in a hit-and-run before the crash ... and officers say they found edibles and mini-bottles of tequila during a search of the vehicle. Police claim she showed clear signs of intoxication.
Haley's also being sued by the driver with whom she collided ... he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.