'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Charged With Felony DUI

"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos has been charged by the L.A. County D.A. ... this after getting cuffed after a near-fatal DUI.

Haley's been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.

The actress pled not guilty and a preliminary hearing is set for next month.

TMZ broke the story, Haley was arrested in April after cops say she was driving the wrong way on a freeway and collided head-on with another car that was going about 60 mph.

Cops said Haley was also involved in a hit-and-run before the crash ... and officers say they found edibles and mini-bottles of tequila during a search of the vehicle. Police claim she showed clear signs of intoxication.