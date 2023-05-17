'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Arrested for DUI After Wrong-Way Crash

Haley Pullos, known for her work on "General Hospital," was arrested for a DUI after allegedly causing a major freeway wreck ... one she's lucky to have survived, based on some horrific crash scene photos.

Haley, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running soap opera, told Soap Opera Digest last week that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident -- but according to a police report, Haley left out a few key details.

In the document, obtained by TMZ, cops say Haley was driving on a freeway in Pasadena on April 29 ... when she swerved, flew over the dividing barrier, and into oncoming traffic.

She ended up colliding head-on with another car that was going about 60 mph.

When cops arrived at the crash scene, they say Haley was unable to exit her car. Firefighters helped free her and got her into an ambulance .... where things got weird and a little violent.

Police say a firefighter was assessing her injuries when she struck him and shouted, "This is a $400 f***ing shirt!"

When they searched her car, cops say they found weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila.

Haley was taken to the hospital ... cops met her there and say she showed clear signs she'd been driving under the influence -- noting the smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and watery eyes.

She was arrested for felony DUI while still at the hospital ... and cops note she got aggressive and fought hospital staff. They eventually had to sedate her.

The driver of the other car survived but was hospitalized with major injuries.

What's more ... cops tell TMZ Haley was also involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision before her gruesome freeway crash.

Pasadena Fire Dept. shared pics of the accident, warning people not to drink and drive.