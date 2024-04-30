TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

Justin Bieber's Tears ... Britney Spears $$$ Probs & Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Update

We're kicking off a new week with some major TMZ TV hot takes. So, be sure to settle in!!!

TROUBLESOME TEARS
First up, we have Harvey and Mike breaking down Justin Bieber's surprising social media post, in which he shared pics of himself crying.

NOT LOOKIN' GOOD
Next up, on "TMZ TV," Derek shares with the crew the latest on Britney Spears -- including claims she's having financial woes after ending her conservatorship. Her mental health has reportedly taken a toll too.

IT'S ON!!!
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo share an update on Jake Paul's forthcoming match against boxing legend Mike Tyson ... revealing the face-off will be a professional fight.

