TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson
TMZ TV Hot Takes Justin Bieber's Tears ... Britney Spears $$$ Probs & Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Update
We're kicking off a new week with some major TMZ TV hot takes. So, be sure to settle in!!!
TMZ Live
First up, we have Harvey and Mike breaking down Justin Bieber's surprising social media post, in which he shared pics of himself crying.
TMZ on TV
Next up, on "TMZ TV," Derek shares with the crew the latest on Britney Spears -- including claims she's having financial woes after ending her conservatorship. Her mental health has reportedly taken a toll too.
TMZ Sports
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo share an update on Jake Paul's forthcoming match against boxing legend Mike Tyson ... revealing the face-off will be a professional fight.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!