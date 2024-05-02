Kirby Smart Signs $130 Million Extension With Georgia, Highest-Paid Coach In CFB

Kirby Smart is college football's first-ever $13 million man -- the Georgia Bulldogs coach just inked a massive, 10-year, $130 million deal ... making him the highest-paid staffer in college football.

The University of Georgia's board of directors approved the huge chunk of change during a meeting on Thursday ... improving Smart's already impressive salary from the $10.75 million he was slated to get under his old contract.

The deal is guaranteed through five years ... and will run through the 2033 season.

Smart released a statement on the big payday ... saying, "I continue to be grateful and humbled by our administration's commitment to our football program."

"The current culture in collegiate athletics is everchanging and as challenging as it has ever been, so I truly appreciate the leadership that our team is continually provided," he added."

"I have an immense pride for representing my alma mater and look forward to that relationship continuing for many years to come."

Smart has been the head coach of the Bulldogs since 2016 ... winning back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The three-time SEC coach of the year is widely considered the best on the sidelines (especially following Alabama legend Nick Saban's retirement) ... boasting a 94-16 record.

Speaking of Saban, he held the previous title of richest college football coach ... as he was making around $11.7 million a year prior to calling it a career.

It's a ton of money for Smart, but he could even make $1.55 million more in bonuses.