Chance Perdomo's 'Gen V' Role Won't Be Recast After Death, Producers Say

Chance Perdomo will forever be the only Andre Anderson for "Gen V" ... producers announced Sunday they won't cast another actor in the role after his untimely death.

The team behind the popular "The Boys" spin-off announced the news on the show's official Instagram account ... penning an emotional tribute to the late star who died earlier this year.

Basically, the post says the team's looking for the best way to honor Chance's memory ... and, ultimately they say they've decided casting a new actor in the part isn't going to work.

That said, "Gen V" producers say they're going to highlight Chance's work and legacy in some way this season ... so, fans of the show should expect Andre to remain a factor in the show.

Remember... Chance died in a motorcycle crash in late March. No one else was reportedly injured in the crash though it's still unclear exactly what caused it.

Perdomo's death delayed filming on season 2 ... and, producers clearly mulled over questions regarding the best way to go forward with one of its main actors suddenly gone.

At the time, producers for the show said, "Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person." He was 27.