Shawn Michaels Invites Drake, Kendrick Lamar To Settle Rap Beef In WWE Ring

If you were one of the wrestling fans pondering how WWE could possibly top this year's WrestleMania, we may have the answer ... Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar!

It's the biggest rap feud in more than 2 decades ... pitting two of the biggest stars in all of music against each other. The question is, how does it end?

Wrestling legend Shawn Michaels has an idea.

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way," the WWE Hall of Famer said on X, referencing his famous finishing move.

"[Kendrick Lamar], you and [Drake] are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate."

Michaels offered up the NXT squared circle because, in addition to his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, he's also currently serving as the Senior VP of Talent Development Creative ... where he's essentially in charge of all things NXT.

Of course, Drizzy and K. Dot have been eviscerating each other the last couple of weeks, and things came to a head this weekend (Friday through Sunday) when each rapper released multiple tracks, accusing one another of everything from pedophilia to domestic violence.

Needless to say, it's gotten pretty intense.