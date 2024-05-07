Barbara Walters' NYC Home Finds Yet Another Buyer After Price Drop

Barbara Walters' longtime New York City home was going to belong to someone new late last year -- but that sale fell through, and after a big price drop ... someone else has entered the chat.

Real estate sources tell TMZ that the late news anchor's longtime NYC apartment -- which she'd lived in since 1989 -- has once again found another prospective buyer ... this after somebody who was supposed to buy the crib back in November pulled out.

Unclear what the person who's now down to purchase it plunked down with an offer -- but our sources say the realtors are under contract with someone ... and trying to finalize things.

Whereas the apartment was initially listed for $19.75 million ... it dropped in the fall to about $17.7 mil -- and now, the place is for sale at a cool $16.9 million, so few hundred thou less.

We said it the last time and we'll say it again ... the pad is worth every penny. It comes with a wood-burning fireplace, 10-foot high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with fantastic views of Central Park.

By all accounts ... it's quintessential NYC luxury living -- and now, there might just be somebody who'll call it their home ... that is, if they can get escrow to close.